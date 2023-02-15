Japan Reports 28,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 28,432 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by some 13,000 from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by 12 from Tuesday to 258. New COVID-19 deaths came to 165.

New infection cases in Tokyo stood at 1,858, down by 754 from a week earlier, while new fatalities totaled 12.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said the number of severely ill patients under its criteria fell by one from Tuesday to 16.

