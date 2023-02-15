Tokyo Confirms 1,858 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 1,858 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Wednesday, down by 754 from a week earlier.
New fatalities totaled 12 among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under Tokyo's criteria fell by one from Tuesday to 16.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]