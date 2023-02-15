China Opposes Japan's Claim of Spy Balloon Overflights

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--China opposes Japan's claim that flying objects found in its airspace in the past included Chinese spy balloons, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Wednesday.

Wang told a press conference that Beijing firmly opposes attacks against it without proof, arguing that Tokyo must maintain an objective and fair position and stop following U.S. propaganda.

Regarding Tokyo's discussions on revising its criteria on weapons use to respond to spy balloon overflights, Wang repeated that Japan should not follow the United States.

On U.S. media reports that the Chinese balloon shot down over the United States had reached the country's mainland unexpectedly, Wang stressed that the straying of the balloon was beyond his country's control, urging Washington not to overreact. He did not mention what the planned course of the balloon had been.

Beijing has repeated since Monday a claim that U.S. balloons illegally entered its airspace around a dozen times since last year.

