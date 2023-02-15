Video of Dead Sri Lankan Detainee to Be Shown in Court

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Nagoya District Court decided Wednesday to screen roughly five hours of video footage showing the final days of a Sri Lankan woman who died at an immigration facility in central Japan.

During closed-door talks on proceedings, the court decided to show the surveillance camera footage of Wishma Sandamali, according to the plaintiff's lawyers.

The decision was made by Presiding Judge Shin Sano after the fifth round of oral arguments in a damages lawsuit filed by Wishma's family against the government. They demand 156 million yen in damages.

The footage to be shown in court is a collection of 10-minute clips from footage taken by a camera on the ceiling of Wishma's room, over about two weeks leading up to her death at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in March 2021. It shows the detainee repeatedly pleading to be taken to hospital.

According to the lawyers, the footage will be shown on a large screen in the courtroom, except for such scenes as Wishma changing clothes.

