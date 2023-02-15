ANA Holdings Aims for 200-B.-Yen Operating Profit in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> Wednesday announced a target of expanding its consolidated operating profit to a record 200 billion yen in fiscal 2025.

The company aims to achieve the target, included in its new three-year corporate strategy, by enhancing its earning power through efforts to boost frequent flyer programs and other services as well as its mainstay airline operations.

The parent of All Nippon Airways will pursue growth just as passenger flight demand is recovering from the slump caused by the novel coronavirus crisis.

ANA Holdings also aims to earn 2.32 trillion yen in revenue in fiscal 2025, exceeding the current record marked in fiscal 2018.

It hopes to capitalize on flight demand recovery by using the three subsidiaries of All Nippon Airways, Peach Aviation for low-cost flights and Air Japan Co., which is set to start medium-distance international flights in the second half of fiscal 2023.

