Japan's Hayashi Meets with U.N. General Assembly Pres.

Tokyo, Feb. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met with U.N. General Assembly President Csaba Korosi in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The two officials agreed on the importance of boosting discussions to reform the U.N. Security Council and strengthen the roles of the General Assembly, bearing in mind criticism of the Security Council's failure to function amid Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

"The roles of the U.N. General Assembly have become even more important as the foundation of international order is being rocked," Hayashi told a joint press conference with Korosi, a Hungarian diplomat.

Korosi pointed to the need to restore the meaningfulness of the Security Council.

The two officials also agreed on cooperation in an emergency special meeting of the General Assembly on Ukraine that will be resumed Feb. 22.

