S. Korean Defense Paper Describes Japan as Close Neighbor

Seoul, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--South Korea's defense ministry described Japan as a close neighbor in its biennial white paper released Thursday.

Japan is a close neighbor with which South Korea shares values and should build a future-oriented cooperative relationship, said the first defense white paper released by the administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office last year.

The previous 2020 edition referred to Japan only as a neighboring country.

The latest 2022 edition also said that South Korean defense authorities will strive to resolve problems and improve their relations with Japan while deepening bilateral cooperation in the area of intelligence.

Relations between Japanese and South Korean defense authorities have been strained over issues including a 2018 incident in which a South Korean warship directed a fire control radar at a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force patrol plane.

