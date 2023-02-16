Enrollment Capacity Hikes Eyed for Tokyo Universities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts Thursday proposed that universities in Tokyo's densely populated 23 wards be allowed to increase their enrollment capacities as a temporary measure.

Specifically, the panel called for allowing such increases for information technology-related faculties and departments, including those to be newly established, as part of efforts to nurture digital experts.

At a meeting, the panel broadly approved a plan to partially relax the admission capacity hike ban for the universities.

The panel also proposed that the capacities be returned to original levels after the temporary increases for a certain period.

In response, the government will consider necessary revisions to relevant ordinances. The restriction is expected to be eased in fiscal 2024 at the earliest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]