Enrollment Capacity Hikes Eyed for Tokyo Universities
Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts Thursday proposed that universities in Tokyo's densely populated 23 wards be allowed to increase their enrollment capacities as a temporary measure.
Specifically, the panel called for allowing such increases for information technology-related faculties and departments, including those to be newly established, as part of efforts to nurture digital experts.
At a meeting, the panel broadly approved a plan to partially relax the admission capacity hike ban for the universities.
The panel also proposed that the capacities be returned to original levels after the temporary increases for a certain period.
In response, the government will consider necessary revisions to relevant ordinances. The restriction is expected to be eased in fiscal 2024 at the earliest.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]