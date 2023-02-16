Majority Back Child Allowance Income Cap: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press opinion survey showed Thursday that a majority of people want the government to keep in place the existing income limit for parents to receive child allowances.

According to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday, 52.6 pct of respondents are in favor of the continuation of the income cap, far higher than 28.5 pct calling for the ceiling to be scrapped, while the proportion of those who answered neither or said they do not know stood at 18.9 pct.

On the government's decision to let each individual choose whether to wear a face mask as a novel coronavirus countermeasure from March 13, 42.8 pct said they would continue using masks both indoors and outdoors, and 40.2 pct said they would do it indoors but not outdoors.

The share of respondents who said they would not wear masks both indoors and outdoors came to 9.9 pct.

The interview-based survey covered 2,000 people aged 18 or over across the country. Valid responses came from 60.4 pct.

