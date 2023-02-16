Hamburger Chain Lotteria to be Sold to Zensho

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Lotte Holdings Co. said Thursday it will sell all shares in its hamburger chain subsidiary Lotteria Co. to restaurant giant Zensho Holdings Co. <7550> on April 1.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

The Lotteria brand will be maintained for a certain period even after the share transfer.

Lotteria opened its first outlet in 1972. The chain had 358 outlets in Japan as of Jan. 1 this year.

The share sale is part of Lotte Holdings' review of its overall operations. The company has major confectionery maker Lotte Co. under its wing.

