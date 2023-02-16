Nissan-Renault Alliance 7th in 2022 Global EV Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The alliance of Nissan Motor Co. <7201>, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211> ranked seventh in global electric vehicle sales in 2022, according to data from Japanese research firm MarkLines Co. <3901>.

The Japanese-French alliance sold 283,000 units, commanding a market share of 3.9 pct.

Nissan and Mitsubishi are the only Japanese automakers making the top 10 list, with others having a market share of less than 1 pct.

The results illustrate how far Japanese automakers are lagging behind foreign makers in the electric vehicle market.

The data cover electric vehicle sales in 62 major countries and regions, totaling 7.26 million units last year.

