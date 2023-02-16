Japan Confirms 21,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 21,271 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down by some 11,000 from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with serious symptoms slipped by four from the previous day to 254. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 135.

In Tokyo, new infection cases numbered 1,454, down by 719 week on week, while new COVID-19 deaths stood at 15.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria was unchanged from Wednesday at 16.

