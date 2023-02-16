Toyota to Recall 190,000 Vehicles for Auto Brake Defect

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> told the transport ministry Thursday that it will recall 196,984 vehicles of 14 models in Japan for free repair due to defective anticollision automatic braking equipment.

The models include Toyota's Noah and Sienta and the Lexus NX 250, as well as Suzuki Motor Corp.'s <7269> Landy and Subaru Corp.'s <7270> Solterra, both of which Toyota supplies as an original equipment manufacturer.

The vehicles subject to the recall were made between September 2021 and January this year.

The automatic braking equipment may fail to function because of a defect in the front camera for recognizing people or vehicles ahead, according to the ministry.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]