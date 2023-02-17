Ex-ADK Chief Pleads Guilty to Tokyo Games Bribery Charges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Shinichi Ueno, former president and group CEO of Japanese advertising agency ADK Holdings Inc., on Friday pleaded guilty to bribery charges associated with sponsorship of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

During the first hearing of his trial at Tokyo District Court, Ueno, 69, admitted to charges of bribing Haruyuki Takahashi, a 78-year-old former executive at the Tokyo Games organizing committee, for favors over sponsor selection.

When Ueno was released on bail in January, he released a statement saying that he would not contest the charges against him and that he would accept any court decision.

Ueno is suspected of conspiring with two other ADK officials to provide some 47 million yen in bribes to Takahashi between November 2017 and January 2022. The former ADK CEO has been indicted on charges related to about 14 million yen out of the bribes for which the statute of limitations has not yet passed.

