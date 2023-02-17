Japan to Ease Rules to Welcome More Skilled Foreign Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan will relax conditions for certain foreign nationals to obtain residency status in the country in an effort to welcome more highly skilled workers from overseas, including researchers and engineers, the government said Friday.

The Japanese government will grant a five-year residency to those who fulfill new requirements, such as having an annual income of at least 20 million yen.

The government aims to introduce the new system in April as competition for highly skilled workers is growing fierce globally.

Under the current system, foreign nationals with a certain amount of points given based on their educational background, work history, annual income and other factors are given the "highly skilled professional (i)" visa status.

People who are given that status are eligible for preferential measures, such as a five-year residency.

