Japan Reports 18,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 18,463 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down about 10,000 from a week before.

The number of very ill coronavirus patients fell by 22 from Thursday to 232. New COVID-19 deaths totaled 133.

In Tokyo, the number of new infections decreased 650 from a week earlier to 1,272, while new fatalities numbered 10.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria was unchanged from Thursday at 16.

