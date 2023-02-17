Japan to Set Up Big Munitions Depots in Aomori, Oita

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan will set up large munitions depots in Aomori and Oita prefectures including for long-range missiles that could be used in a counterstrike against enemy bases, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Friday.

In fiscal 2023, two storage buildings each will be established in the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Ominato District in Mutsu, Aomori, northeastern Japan, and in the Ground SDF's subcamp in the city of Oita, southwestern Japan.

"We'll possess enough munitions for the SDF to maintain its ability to continue war," Hamada told a press conference.

He added that the government will consider building a total of 70 such storage buildings by fiscal 2027.

For fiscal 2023 from April, the government plans to spend 5.8 billion yen on the new facilities under its draft budget going through parliamentary deliberation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]