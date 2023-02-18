Giant Panda Xiang Xiang to Leave Japan Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Xiang Xiang, the 5-year-old female giant panda at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, will be returned to China on Tuesday.

Lottery applications for Sunday's last viewing session for Xiang Xiang have already closed. People in areas near the zoo in the Ueno District in Tokyo's Taito Ward showed various feelings about the beloved giant panda.

Xiang Xiang was born to her mother, Shin Shin, and her farther, Ri Ri, in June 2017, becoming the first giant panda born at the zoo in five years.

A giant panda born at Ueno Zoo in 2012 died six days after birth, so Xiang Xiang is also the first panda to grow up after being born at the facility since You You, born in 1988.

Xiang Xiang was given her name in September 2017 and became very popular soon after she went on public display in December the same year. In June 2021, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, the twin brother and sister of Xiang Xiang, were born.

