Japan Logs 17,132 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 17,132 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down by about 10,300 from a week before.

The number of very ill novel coronavirus patients fell by 11 from Friday to 221. New deaths totaled 87 among COVID-19 patients.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of new infection cases, at 1,146, followed by Osaka in western Japan, at 1,133, Aichi in central Japan, at 973, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 888, and Fukuoka in southwestern Japan, at 841.

The figure in Tokyo was down by 606 week on week. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria fell by three from Friday to 13.

