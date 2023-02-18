Kishida Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday criticized a ballistic missile launch by North Korea the same day.

The launch is an "outrageous act that escalates provocations against the whole international community," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office. "We lodged a strong protest."

"The safety and security of the public is more important than anything else," Kishida said, pledging close cooperation between Japan and the United States and among the two plus South Korea. "We will make all-out efforts to collect information and conduct vigilance and surveillance activities," he also said.

The Japanese government estimates that the missile is intercontinental ballistic missile-class and that it fell into waters within the country's exclusive economic zone.

Kishida entered the prime minister's office around 6:50 p.m. (9:50 a.m. GMT), about 90 minutes after the missile firing. Kishida and other key cabinet members discussed the government's response at a meeting of the National Security Council.

