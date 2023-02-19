Top Japan Opposition CDP Confirms Unity ahead of Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Kenta Izumi on Sunday called for unity among members of the main opposition party in a bid to improve its standing ahead of a series of elections in the country.

At a party convention held at a Tokyo hotel, Izumi said he will do whatever he can to lead the CDP to victories in unified local elections and by-elections for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, in April.

In its fiscal 2023 platform adopted at the convention, the CDP said it aims to realize politics that "represents the voices of the people" by deepening its theme-by-theme alliances with other opposition parties, apparently bearing in mind its collaboration with Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), which started at last year's extraordinary Diet session.

The platform also called for increasing the number of young local assembly members of the CDP.

The CDP performed poorly in last July's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, by losing six of its 23 seats up for grabs.

