Expert Calls for G-7 Message for Unity to Save Int'l Order

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven wealthy economies should send out a message for unity to maintain the international order, threatened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an expert on world politics has said.

"It's a principle of the international community that territories must not be changed by force," Masayuki Tadokoro, specially appointed professor at the International University of Japan, told Jiji Press ahead of the first anniversary of the start of the invasion on Friday.

The G-7, whose presidency is held by Japan this year, should deliver a message calling for the mobilization of parties to defend this principle, having in mind a contingency in Taiwan, Tadokoro said.

Hiroshi Watanabe, president of the Tokyo-based Institute for International Monetary Affairs, separately said that the Russian invasion has amplified the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Inflation in Europe, in particular, has been caused by high energy prices resulting from the Ukrainian crisis. It is slowing the economic recovery," he said. "The food crisis in Africa is also serious."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]