Tokyo Reports 992 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 992 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, up by 193 from a week before, with the daily count rising week on week for the first time in 33 days.

Eight new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms under Tokyo's standards stood at 13, unchanged from Saturday.

