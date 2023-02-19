Tokyo Reports 992 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 992 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, up by 193 from a week before, with the daily count rising week on week for the first time in 33 days.
Eight new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.
The number of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms under Tokyo's standards stood at 13, unchanged from Saturday.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]