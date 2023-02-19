Kishida Sees No Problem with Response to N. Korean Missile Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Nagi, Okayama Pref., Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that he sees no problem with the government's response to North Korea's ballistic missile firing Saturday in light of his visit to a Tokyo hospital soon after the launch.

"There was no problem as the government and the prime minister's office were working as one" in response to the North Korean missile, he told reporters in the town of Nagi, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan.

The missile, launched Saturday afternoon, fell into waters within Japan's exclusive economic zone off Hokkaido, northern Japan.

Kishida said that he was informed of the missile firing just before he entered the hospital for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis. "I immediately instructed my staff to keep me updated swiftly (over the missile launch) and check safety. I was informed of every development (in the situation)," he also said.

"I was fully conscious throughout" the treatment," Kishida said, adding that conversation was also possible.

