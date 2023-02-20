North Korea Launches 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan Monday, the South Korean military said.

The missiles were fired from South Pyongan Province in the western part of North Korea between around 7 a.m. (10 p.m. Sunday GMT) and 7:11 a.m.

They are both presumed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that the country's military fired two superlarge multiple rocket launcher systems, which are described by Pyongyang as a means of tactical nuclear attacks.

It was the third time this year for North Korea to launch a missile.

