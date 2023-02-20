Japan Logs 141,265 COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 141,265 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down by about 60,000 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 33,110,330 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of weekly infection cases at 9,764, followed by Osaka, at 9,306, Aichi, at 8,605, and Kanagawa, at 7,124. The smallest was in Aomori, at 762.

Meanwhile, Japan's COVID-19 death toll increased by 935 in the past week to 71,759.

