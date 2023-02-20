Japanese Manga Artist Leiji Matsumoto Dies at 85

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Famed Japanese manga artist Leiji Matsumoto, known for his "Galaxy Express 999" and other epic science fiction works, died of acute heart failure at a Tokyo hospital Feb. 13. He was 85.

Born in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Matsumoto, whose real given name was Akira, was also involved in the production of the popular anime series "Space Battleship Yamato."

He made a debut with "Mitsubachi no Boken," which he contributed to a magazine when he was 16 years old.

After graduating from high school, he created comic books for girls. He moved to Tokyo in 1958.

In 1972, Matsumoto won the Kodansha Publishing Culture Award for "Otoko Oidon," which comically depicts a poor young man and people around him.

