Japan Reports 6,793 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 6,793 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a decrease of about 2,500 from a week before.

Seventy-six new COVID-19 deaths were reported across the country, while the number of severe cases rose by three from Sunday to 223.

In Tokyo, 510 new cases were confirmed, a decline of 300 from a week earlier. Nine new deaths were recorded, while the number of severe cases dropped by one from Sunday to 12.

