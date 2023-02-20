Japan to Provide 5.5 B. Dollars in Fresh Aid to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide 5.5 billion dollars in additional financial aid to Ukraine to restore infrastructure and support livelihoods during Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

At a Tokyo meeting, Kishida also said that leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet by video Friday, which marks the first anniversary of the invasion.

"Japan, this year's G-7 chair, is in a position to lead the world's efforts for supporting Ukraine and maintaining the international order," Kishida said.

"By hosting the G-7 videoconference and inviting the Ukraine president to it, I want to pave the way for discussions at the Hiroshima summit," he said, referring to the western Japan city where he will host a G-7 summit in May.

It is very meaningful for the G-7 leaders to gather in the atomic-bombed city and discuss nuclear disarmament, Kishida said, apparently referring to Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

