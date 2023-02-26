LDP Leadership Cautious about Early LGBT Bill Discussions
Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The leadership of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is reluctant to start discussions anytime soon on a proposed law designed to promote understanding of LGBT people.
The law is aimed at requiring the government to craft a basic plan to promote public understanding of LGBT people.
In 2011, a suprapartisan group of lawmakers drafted a bill for the law, but it was put on hold after conservative LDP lawmakers objected to a clause of the bill that says discrimination against LGBT people would not be tolerated.
Those LDP lawmakers complained that the wording could lead to an increase in anti-discrimination lawsuits.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in early February called on the LDP leadership to promote discussions on the law after coming under fire over a secretary to him who made discriminatory remarks against LGBT people.
