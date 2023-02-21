Giant Panda Xiang Xiang Leaves Tokyo Zoo for China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Xiang Xiang, the popular 5-year-old female giant panda at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, left for China on Tuesday.

In China, Xiang Xiang will search for a partner at a giant panda conservation and research facility in the inland province of Sichuan.

A truck with Xiang Xiang on board slowly left the zoo in the Japanese capital's Taito Ward around 7:15 a.m. (10:15 p.m. Monday GMT).

Many people gathered outside the zoo with their cameras from early morning to see Xiang Xiang off. Some called out her name as the truck went past them.

Xiang Xiang left Narita International Airport near Tokyo aboard an airplane bound for China in the afternoon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]