G-7 Finance Ministers to Meet Thurs. in India over Ukraine

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Finance Ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven wealthy economies will meet in Bengaluru, India, on Thursday to reaffirm their solidarity in their support for Ukraine, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday.

The gathering is timed to coincide with a three-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in Bengaluru from Thursday.

Japan, this year's G-7 president, called the meeting among Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

"We'll reaffirm the G-7's solidarity over assistance to Ukraine and pressure against Russia and discuss the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the world economy," Suzuki told a press conference.

Suzuki also said that Russia's evasion and circumvention of sanctions are a "big issue."

