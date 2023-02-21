Japan Confirms 19,642 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 19,642 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a decrease of about 13,000 from a week earlier.
The country newly reported 149 COVID-19 deaths, while the number of severe cases rose by three from Monday to 226.
In Tokyo, 1,451 new cases were confirmed, a decline of 781 from a week before and the highest among the country's 47 prefectures. The lowest was 99 cases in Ibaraki.
