Japan Confirms 19,642 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 19,642 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a decrease of about 13,000 from a week earlier.

The country newly reported 149 COVID-19 deaths, while the number of severe cases rose by three from Monday to 226.

In Tokyo, 1,451 new cases were confirmed, a decline of 781 from a week before and the highest among the country's 47 prefectures. The lowest was 99 cases in Ibaraki.

