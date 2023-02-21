More in Japan Aware of Discrimination against Disabled People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of people in Japan who recognized discrimination or prejudice against those with disabilities rose 4.6 percentage points to 88.5 pct in 2022 from 2017, a survey by the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.

Of them, 58.9 pct said that the situation has improved from 2017.

In June 2013, Japan enacted a law that promotes an inclusive society by eliminating discrimination against people with disabilities.

A May 2021 revision to the law, which will come into force by June 2024, obliges businesses to provide reasonable accommodation to people with disabilities, such as by installing a ramp for wheelchair users near steps.

The survey found that 74.6 pct of respondents did not know about the law.

