ANA, JAL, Others Picked to Operate Flying Cars at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The organizer of the 2025 Osaka Expo said Tuesday that it has picked Japanese airlines ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> and Japan Airlines <9201>, and others as operators of flying cars for the event.

Flying cars are expected to be used as a means of transportation for visitors to the Expo in the western Japan city of Osaka, in their first commercial operations in the country.

Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. <8002> and startup SkyDrive Inc. were also picked as flying car operators for the Osaka Expo. U.S. electric aircraft manufacturer Joby Aviation Inc. will join the project through its partnership with ANA, the parent of All Nippon Airways.

A landing platform to be set up within the Osaka Expo venue on the artificial island of Yumeshima will be operated by Japanese leasing company Orix Corp. <8591>.

A flying car is a small electric aircraft equipped with wings and propellers that can take off and land vertically. Two- and five-seater models have already been developed.

