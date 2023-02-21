Toyota Eyes EV Production at U.S., European, Thai Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Leading Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> is considering producing electric vehicles at its plants in the United States, Europe and Thailand, informed sources said Tuesday.

Toyota currently produces its EVs, including the bZ4x SUV, at its domestic and Chinese plants.

To better compete with its rivals, the company now aims to have EV production bases in other markets where EV demand is expected to grow in line with the strengthening of environmental regulations.

In the United States, Toyota plans to make electric SUVs at a plant in Kentucky, with production expected to begin around 2025 to 2026.

Toyota is already working on a project with Toyota Tsusho Corp. <8015>, a trading house in the Toyota group, to build a battery plant in North Carolina that is slated to start operations in 2025 at the earliest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]