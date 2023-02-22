Japan's NRA OKs TEPCO Plan to Monitor Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday effectively approved a Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> plan to monitor treated radioactive water to be released from its disaster-stricken nuclear plant into the ocean.

The approval of the plan, which includes standards for the amounts of radioactive materials contained in the water, is expected to become final after a public comment period.

TEPCO is set to discharge water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, the site of a triple meltdown in March 2011.

At the plant, contaminated water keeps increasing, as TEPCO continues cooling molten nuclear fuel with water while groundwater flows into reactor buildings damaged by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The contaminated water is processed through purification equipment to remove 62 types of radioactive materials. However, the equipment cannot remove tritium, which has similar chemical properties to water.

