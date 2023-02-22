Emperor Naruhito to Host 1st Garden Party on May 11

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will host a garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on May 11, his first since ascending the throne in 2019, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

The garden party is usually held every spring and autumn with around 2,000 guests. No such party has taken place since November 2018 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and enthronement-related ceremonies.

The coming party will take place three days after the government downgrades the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category as influenza.

The agency is considering how many guests will be invited and how food and beverages will be provided.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]