2 Arrested in Robbery-Murder Case in Tokyo's Komae

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested two men Wednesday in a high-profile robbery and murder case in Komae, Tokyo, last month, investigative sources said.

The case has drawn public attention because it may be part of the series of robberies in Japan in which key figures are believed to have given instructions to perpetrators from the Philippines.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department arrested the two men from Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, suspecting their involvement in the case, in which Kinuyo Oshio, 90, was killed in her house.

The police also suspect the involvement of three other people. Arrest warrants are expected to be served on two of them later Wednesday.

Of the two arrested, Hiroyuki Nomura, 52, is suspected of killing Oshio on Jan. 19, when she was alone in the house, and stealing three luxury watches and a diamond ring, worth some 600,000 yen in total.

