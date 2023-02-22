Toyota Accepts Union's Pay Hike Demand in Full

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> will fully comply with its labor union's demand for wage hikes submitted in this spring's wage negotiations, incoming President Koji Sato said Wednesday.

"This year's salaries and bonuses will be fully in line with the union's request," Sato said in the first round of Toyota's negotiations with the union in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

The automaker has fully accepted the union's pay hike demand for the third straight year.

It moved to settle its "shunto" wage negotiations early without waiting for March 15, when many employers are set to give their replies in their shunto talks, as it hopes that momentum for pay increase will spread across industry.

In the 2023 shunto talks, the Toyota union asked for a pay hike ranging from 3,570 yen to 9,370 yen depending on job type, as well as annual bonuses equivalent to 6.7 months' salary, lower than 6.9 months paid in the previous year.

