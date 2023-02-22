4 Arrested in Robbery-Murder Case in Tokyo's Komae

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested four men Wednesday in a high-profile robbery and murder case in Komae, Tokyo, last month.

The case has drawn public attention because it may be part of a series of robberies in Japan in which key figures are believed to have given instructions to perpetrators from the Philippines.

The four arrested by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department are Rikuto Nagata, 21, Hiroyuki Nomura, 52, Shogo Fukushima, 34, and a 19-year-old university student.

Nagata, Nomura and the university student are suspected of killing Kinuyo Oshio, 90, in Komae on Jan. 19, when she was alone in her house, and stealing three luxury watches and a diamond ring, worth some 600,000 yen in total.

Fukushima is believed to have assisted the three by renting two cars used to escape from the scene.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]