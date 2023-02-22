Japan, U.S., S. Korea Conduct Joint Aegis Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Aegis ships from Japan, the United States and South Korea conduced a joint drill in the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, apparently sending a warning to North Korea, which has repeatedly fired intercontinental ballistic and other missiles.

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Atago, the USS Barry destroyer and South Korea's Sejong the Great-class destroyer took part in the joint drill, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

They shared information about ballistic missile launches and tracking, while confirming procedures for cooperation in responding to missiles.

This was the ninth such joint exercise among the three countries, after the eighth in October last year.

The ministry said that it will promote trilateral cooperation to address security issues in the region.

