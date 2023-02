Japan Confirms 18,625 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 18,625 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a decrease of about 9,800 from a week earlier.

The country reported 106 new deaths from COVID-19, while the number of severe cases fell by 14 from Tuesday to 212.

In Tokyo, 1,195 new cases were confirmed, down by 663 from a week before. Fifteen new deaths were reported, while the number of severe cases was 10, unchanged from Tuesday.

