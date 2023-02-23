Japan’s Emperor, Turning 63, Keen to Offer More Info

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito, who turned 63 on Thursday, has expressed his resolve to let the people know more about the Imperial Family as part of efforts to improve trust with the public.

“In order to build a relationship of trust with citizens, it is important to provide information in an easy-to-understand way and at the appropriate time,” the Emperor told a press conference at the Imperial Palace earlier this week.

The Imperial Household Agency will launch a public relations office in April, aiming to send more information about the Imperial Family. The agency is considering using social media.

Before stepping up public relations efforts, “it is necessary to go back and think about the basic questions of what the Imperial Family is and what it does,” Emperor Naruhito said.

While noting that it is fundamental for members of the Imperial Family always to wish for the happiness of the people and share joys and sorrows with them, the Emperor said a relationship of trust with the public will be built if all Imperial Family members sincerely face their roles and deepen heart-to-heart exchanges with the people.

