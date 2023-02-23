Japan Confirms 15,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 15,029 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down some 6,200 from a week before.

There were 75 new fatalities, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients dropped 18 from Wednesday to 194.

Tokyo reported 1,072 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest number by prefecture. Osaka came second with 922 cases, followed by Aichi with 773, Kanagawa with 731 and Hokkaido with 626.

Okinawa posted the smallest number at 85.

The daily count in the Japanese capital fell 382 from a week before. According to the metropolitan government, Tokyo had 12 new fatalities, while the number of severely ill patients under its criteria rose by two from Wednesday to 12.

