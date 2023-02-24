U.N. Adopts Resolution for Peace in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--The 193-member U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for the early restoration of peace in Ukraine at an emergency special session on Thursday, almost one year to the date when Russian's invasion of the neighboring country started.

The resolution, submitted by Ukraine, was endorsed by a majority vote, with 141 countries in favor and seven, including Russia and North Korea, opposing it. Thirty-two nations, including China, India, South Africa and Iran, abstained from voting.

The adoption of the resolution one day before the first anniversary of the start of the Russian aggression again highlighted that the world is broadly united in supporting Ukraine and how Moscow is isolated in the international community.

It is the sixth resolution adopted at an emergency General Assembly session over the invasion. Although it is not legally binding, the latest resolution obtained almost as many votes in favor as for the one in October last year, which was backed by 143 countries.

The assembly erupted into applause after the vote result was displayed on the screen. After the voting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who joined the Thursday meeting, told reporters that he is satisfied with the outcome.

