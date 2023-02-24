Japan Govt Adopts Bill to Protect Freelance Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted at a cabinet meeting Friday a bill aimed at protecting freelance workers in the country.

The bill calls for obliging businesses to clearly state outlines of work and the amount of pay in paper documents or emails when they order work to freelancers.

The proposed legislation is intended to allow freelancers, who are often forced to sign unfavorable work contracts due to their disadvantageous positions, to work free from anxiety by calling on those placing orders to ensure fair deals. Work orders given out orally are considered problematic as they are believed to be behind nonpayment of wages and other issues plaguing freelancers.

The bill seeks to impose up to 500,000 yen in fines to violators who fail to comply with correction orders.

As for cases in which those placing orders are companies or bodies that employ workers, the bill seeks to make compulsory the payment of wages within 60 days of delivery and the establishment of a consulting system to respond to harassment issues.

