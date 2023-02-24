1 Year On, Japan Vows to Strengthen Russia Sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--On the one-year anniversary Friday of the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno reiterated criticism of Moscow and Tokyo's unwavering support for the country under attack.

The Russian aggression against Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, 2022, "shakes the very foundation of the international order," and "attempts to change the status quo by force must never be tolerated anywhere in the world," the top Japanese government spokesman said.

"Working with international society, we will continue strict sanctions on Russia and impose even tougher measures against the country," Matsuno said, adding, "We are resolved to keep backing powerfully and offer stronger support to Ukraine."

An overwhelming majority of member countries of the United Nations have expressed "powerful support" for Ukraine, Matsuno also said, citing the U.N. General Assembly's adoption Thursday of a resolution calling for the early restoration of peace in Ukraine.

The resolution was supported by 141 countries while seven nations, including Russia and North Korean voted against it. Thirty-two countries, such as China and India, abstained from voting.

