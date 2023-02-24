Kansai Electric to Halt New Sales Activities over Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> said Friday it will halt new sales activities until the end of April over fraudulent access by some employees to customer information managed by a subsidiary.

"I deeply regret that scandals have been repeated," Kansai Electric President Nozomu Mori told a press conference in the western Japan city of Osaka.

He said he will voluntarily return 50 pct of his remuneration for six months from March to take responsibility for the incident.

Kansai Electric will also refrain from television and radio commercials about its electricity and gas sales.

The company plans to draw up measures for improvement by the end of April after further investigating the cause of the fraudulent data access, while conducting employee training about compliance.

