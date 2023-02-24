Japan Ad Spending Hits Record in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Advertising spending in Japan grew 4.4 pct in 2022 from the previous year to 7,102.1 billion yen, the highest level since records began in 1947, ad agency Dentsu Inc. said Friday.

Online ads jumped 14.3 pct to 3,091.2 billion yen, increasing by some 1 trillion yen over the past three years, on growing demand for ads on streaming services for television shows.

By contrast, ads on four major conventional media categories--TV, newspapers, magazines and radio--fell 2.3 pct to 2,398.5 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]